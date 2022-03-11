Highway closed for traffic after Ramban landslide

PTI

Banihal/Jammu, March 10

A major landslide in Ramban district on Thursday has forced the closure of the 272 km-long Jammu-Srinagar national highway, leaving hundreds of vehicles stranded, officials said.

The landslide struck the highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country, at Nachlana near Samroli, the officials said. “Men and machinery from road clearance agencies are working on clearing the highway,” they said. —