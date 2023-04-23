Highway remains shut, Eid celebration low-key

Our Correspondent

Jammu, April 22

With the Rajouri-Poonch highway remaining shut for the third day on Saturday amid an investigation into the terrorist attack on an Army vehicle near Bhimber Gali in Poonch district, hundreds of residents nearby remained confined to their villages. Besides, a subdued Eid was observed as people mourned the martyrdom of five soldiers who were taking fruits and other food items to Sangiote for an iftar party on Thursday.

Investigators have visited the spot due to which the traffic has been shut so that there is no tampering with the evidence. A combing operation is also being carried out in the area to trace the militants.

Traffic movement remained suspended from Bhimber Gali to Surankote road. Those travelling to Poonch town have to take an alternative route from Bhimber Gali to Mendhar-Jarran Wali Gali to Surankote-Poonch or via Krishna Ghati Top to Poonch.

Bhata Dhurian village Sarpanch Abdul Qayoom said, “There are alternative roads, but they make the journey long and also dangerous under the current circumstances. We are stuck inside our houses.”

Mukhtiaz Khan, Sarpanch of Sangiote, said if the road was not opened soon, it would cause financial problems as many daily wagers had to travel to other areas.

Both Mukhtiaz and Abdul Qayoom confirmed that many villages avoided pomp and show on Eid due to the incident.