Jammu-Srinagar national highway shut after snowfall, landslides

PTI

Banihal/Jammu, February 26

Fresh snowfall and multiple landslides at different places on Saturday forced the closure of the 270-km Jammu-Srinagar national highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country, officials said.

The Banihal-Qazigund sector of the highway experienced overnight snowfall while landslides and shooting of stones from the hillocks were triggered by heavy rains at Rompadi-Banihal, Shalgardh-Wagan, Moumpassi-Ramsu, Panthiyal, Digdole, Maroog, Monkey Morh, Cafeteria Morh and Mehar in Raman district, officials said.

A truck driver, Waseem Ahmad Dar, of Baramulla was injured when his vehicle was hit by a rolling boulder at Mehar around 4.30 am. Dar was rescued by a joint team of the police and civil volunteers. —