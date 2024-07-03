Hindu outfits hold protest against Rahul Gandhi’s remark in Parliament

PTI

Jammu, July 2

The Shiv Sena Dogra Front (SSDF) took out a march here on Tuesday to protest against the remarks made by Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi regarding Hinduism in the Lok Sabha.

During the protest, the participants raised slogans against the Congress leader and accused him of intentionally offending the Hindus to appease another community that supports his party. Led by SSDF chief Ashok Gupta, a large number of activists marched in the city, holding demonstrations against Gandhi and his party.

The SSDF president demanded a public apology from Gandhi for allegedly insulting the sentiments of the majority community in India. “He insulted Hindus to appease a particular community that supports his party. This issue is about respect and dignity for the community, not about Hindus versus Muslims. It is about dirty politics being played,” said Gupta.

Meanwhile, the BJP’s youth wing also held a protest outside the Congress office here accusing Rahul Gandhi of making “anti-Hindu” remarks in the Lok Sabha. Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) members led by their president Arun Prabhat also burnt an effigy of Gandhi, prompting Congress workers to hold a demonstration to counter the allegation.

Congress spokesperson Sahil Sharma along with some activists came out of the party office and accused the BJP of trying to mislead the people by “twisting” Gandhi’s statement.

Prabhat said, “Gandhi’s statement in the Lok Sabha was an affront to the Hindu community and a blatant attempt to polarise society along religious lines. Such comments are not only irresponsible but also detrimental to the unity and integrity of our nation.” Congress spokesperson Sharma, however, said the leader of opposition delivered a two-hour long speech to expose the BJP over various issues, including the NEET paper leak case, the Agnipath scheme and the situation in Manipur.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #Jammu #Lok Sabha #Rahul Gandhi #Shiv Sena