Hirdesh Kumar is ECI's deputy poll commissioner

New Delhi: The government has announced the appointment of J&K Chief Electoral Officer Hirdesh Kumar as the Deputy Election Commissioner in the Election Commission of India for five years. TNS
Restrictions lifted, normalcy returns to Rajouri town
Jammu: Normalcy returned to Rajouri as restrictions imposed under Section 144 of the CrPC were lifted on Saturday. The town was tense over a land dispute between two communities. Security men were deployed in sensitive areas. PTI
Anti-tank mine destroyed
Jammu: An anti-tank mine was found in Samba district on Friday. Residents spotted it in Basantar belt and informed security men following which it was destroyed. A tragedy has been prevented, officials said.
