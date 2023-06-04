Historic three-day fair begins

ANI

Udhampur, June 3

The three-day historic Sudhmahadev mela in Chenani commenced on Saturday amid traditional fervour and gaiety.

Thousands of devotees from within and outside the UT visited the holy Sudhmahadev temple on the first day of the mela to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva.

Chairperson, DDC Udhampur, Lal Chand was the chief guest, who formally inaugurated the mela in the presence of other officers of civil and police administration.

Different government departments have set up departmental stalls to educate the masses about the various UT and centrally sponsored schemes for the socio-economic uplift of the people.