  • J & K
  • Historical sites in Kargil to be preserved

Historical sites in Kargil to be preserved

Historical sites in Kargil to be preserved

Commissioner/Secretary, Tourism and Culture Department of Ladakh, Kacho Mehboob Ali Khan at a heritage site in Kargil.



Our Correspondent

Jammu, December 19

Ladakh administration is contemplating restoration and preservation of historical sites which have so far been ignored to gain more tourist footfall from across the world.

Commissioner/Secretary, Tourism and Culture Department of Ladakh, Kacho Mehboob Ali Khan visited various location to make an assessment of the possibility for identification, preservation, restoration and development of amenities at various historical sites like Lankarchey, Sankoo, Karchaykhar and Styangkung area during his visit to the Sankoo Sub Division.

At the rock carving site near Kilmarchey village, Khan directed the revenue authorities to check the status of the land around the heritage site so that proper demarcation is made to facilitate preservation of the site. He also highlighted the need to record the known history of Lankarchey area, specifically regarding the Dogra invasion in 1834 and the battle which took place in and around it.

“This can be ensured by recording the history of the area and showcasing them through installation of signages at landmark sites of this historical invasion. The Department of Archives and Archaeology (Antiquities), UT Ladakh, will coordinate with the revenue authorities,” Khan said.

He later visited the historic Buddha Statue at Karpokhar and stressed the need to further enhance the aesthetics of the tourist facilities created by way of stone pitching of the viewing deck, proper lighting, installation of CCTV cameras and painting of the railings that gel with the surrounding landscape.

He stated that cleaning of the statue facade is being considered by the Culture Department, Ladakh, in consultation with the Archaeological Survey of India. The issue regarding realignment of the road above the statue has already been taken up with the LAHDC, Kargil.

Khan visited the historic shrine of Islamic preacher Akhon Muhammad Shareef at Styangkung and stated that the site has been taken up for restoration as a heritage site. “Efforts will be made to restore the original form as per available record,” he said.

Earlier, Khan held meetings with the Army officers to discuss various matters aimed at promotion of border tourism, development of war memorials, paragliding activities, joint events by Tourism Department and Army for tourism promotion and other related issues.

