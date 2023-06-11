Hizbul Mujahideen militant’s house searched in Kishtwar

Our Correspondent

Jammu, June 10

The police on Saturday searched the house of an active Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist, Muddasir Ahmed, a resident of Tander village in Dachhan area of Kishtwar.

SSP Khalil Ahmad Poswal said the action was taken after obtaining a search warrant from an NIA court in Jammu in connection with a case registered last year under UAPA and Explosive Substances Act.

“The seized evidences shall be investigated so as to subject the accused person to judicial determination for his involvement in anti-national activities and perpetuation of terrorism,” the SSP said.

The SSP said the supporters of terrorists shall also be prosecuted.