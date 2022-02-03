Hizbul militant killed in Shopian gunfight

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, February 2

Security forces on Wednesday shot dead a Hizbul Mujahideen militant in south Kashmir’s Shopian district. Umar Ishfaq Malik, alias Musa, of Bongam village in Shopian was killed a day after he allegedly shot and wounded an Assistant Sub-Inspector, Shabir Ahmad, in neighbouring Amishijipora village of the district.

Malik was killed in a gunfight at Nadigam village after a joint team of the Army, the police and the Central Reserve Police Force cordoned off the target house on a specific intelligence input.

During the search operation, the militant fired indiscriminately upon the security men, leading to an encounter, a police spokesperson said.

Malik had been active since 2020. The police said he was involved in several terror crime cases, including attacks on security forces and civilian atrocities.

Malik was also instrumental in motivating the gullible youth to join militant ranks, the police said.

According to the police, he had also been providing logistics and other support to militants.

