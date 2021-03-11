Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist held in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, June 7
A suspected Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist has been arrested here in a joint operation by the Karnataka and Jammu and Kashmir police.
Talib Hussain was arrested on June 5, police sources said on Tuesday.
Earlier, it was claimed that Hussain was arrested by the armed forces in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir.
Hussain had allegedly taken shelter at a mosque in Srirampura here and used to deliver sermons during Friday prayers.
According to police sources, Hussain had fled Jammu and Kashmir with wife and children as the hunt for him was intensified by the armed forces and was hiding in Bengaluru.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai confirmed Hussain's arrest from the city on Tuesday.
Asked if the terrorist was arrested, Bommai told reporters, "Yes."
"Generally police keep an eye on people like them. We will provide whatever assistance is required to the Jammu and Kashmir police. In the past too, such arrests had taken place in Sirsi and Bhatkal. The Jammu and Kashmir police have taken this very seriously,” Bommai explained.
