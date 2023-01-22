Hizbul Mujahideen’s longest surviving militant arrested in Shopian

Srinagar, January 22
Security forces on Sunday arrested one of the longest surviving militants of Hizbul Mujahideen in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.
The arrested militant, Nasir Ahmed Sher Gojri alias Qasim Bhai, a resident of Hom Huna Nagbal, has been active since 2017, they said.
“Shopian Police & Army arrested one of the longest surviving HM terrorists active since 2017 namely Nasir Ahmed Sher Gojri alias Qasim Bhai S/o Ali Mohd R/o Hom Huna Nagbal, involved in various criminal cases,” Kashmir Zone Police said in a Tweet.
A case has been registered and investigation set in motion to unearth the terror network, police said.
