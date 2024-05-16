 Home Minister Amit Shah on two-day Srinagar visit, likely to chair security review meeting : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • J & K
  • Home Minister Amit Shah on two-day Srinagar visit, likely to chair security review meeting

Home Minister Amit Shah on two-day Srinagar visit, likely to chair security review meeting

Shah arrived at a Srinagar hotel where he is scheduled to meet local BJP leaders

Home Minister Amit Shah on two-day Srinagar visit, likely to chair security review meeting

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. PTI file



PTI

Srinagar, May 16

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is on a two-day visit of Srinagar from Thursday during which he is likely to chair a security review meeting.

Shah arrived at a Srinagar hotel where he is scheduled to meet local BJP leaders ahead of the remaining two phases of elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

A local BJP leader said Shah's visit to Kashmir is not political.

“The Union home minister is coming to Kashmir but the visit is not political. Elections are underway. The voter turnout on May 13 is a huge success of the central government's policies, including the abrogation of Article 370,” Sunil Sharma, the general secretary of the party's Jammu and Kashmir unit, told reporters earlier in the day.

“I think the home minister is coming to review the measures from a security point of view to increase the turnout and create an atmosphere of peace. There is no political activity but the BJP workers will meet him and discuss the party's organisational matters,” he added.

Sharma was referring to the Srinagar constituency, which went to the polls on May 13 and registered a voter turnout of nearly 38 per cent -- the second highest in many decades.

Asked if a Jamaat-e-Islami delegation will meet the home minister, Sharma said there is no such meeting scheduled.

Any non-political or senior people can meet Shah but no political delegation is meeting him, Sharma added.

Shah is likely to be briefed about the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir by the top security brass as the Lok Sabha elections will be followed by the annual Amarnath Yatra, scheduled to start on June 29 and conclude on August 19.

The Union Territory might witness assembly elections after the yatra as the Supreme Court has set a deadline of September 30 for holding the polls.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Amit Shah #BJP #Kashmir #Srinagar


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Father Balkaur Singh in tow, Congress cashing in on Sidhu Moosewala’s legacy

2
India

MoD asks HAL to deliver 18 Tejas Mark-1A jets by next year

3
Punjab

Strained Indo-Canadian ties dampen Punjabi NRIs’ interest in poll

4
India

New Zealand investigating top Indian spice brands over contamination

5
Punjab

Amritpal Singh Centre’s nominee: Sukhbir Badal

6
Punjab

Old guard gone, Punjab politics sees a generational shift

7
India

Mumbai hoarding collapse: Bodies of retired GM of Mumbai Air Traffic Control, wife retrieved from car; toll reaches 16; rescue operation ends

8
India

ED can’t arrest PMLA accused without court’s nod after filing of complaint, rules Supreme Court

9
India

No exception made in granting interim bail to Arvind Kejriwal, critical analysis of verdict welcome: Supreme Court

10
India

Samajwadi Party alleges foul play after its workers get ‘red cards’

Don't Miss

View All
Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity
Delhi

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity

Deceased girl’s parents donate her organs
Chandigarh

Deceased Haryana girl’s parents donate her organs

In death, Kaithal lad gives new lease of life to 5 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, Kaithal lad Shubham gives new lease of life to 5 patients

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood
Himachal

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam
Punjab

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet
Features

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet

Indian Air force rescues 2 NRI women tourists from forest of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur
Diaspora

Indian Air force rescues 2 NRI women tourists from forest of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur

Top News

We are and will be part of INDIA bloc at national level: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

'INDIA alliance my brainchild, very much part of it', says Mamata Banerjee after 'outside support' remark

TMC had walked out of INDIA bloc in West Bengal in January

Prices of 41 medicines, including antacids, multivitamins, antibiotics, slashed

Prices of 41 medicines, including antacids, multivitamins, antibiotics, slashed

Decision was taken at 143rd meeting of National Pharmaceutic...

Heatwave alert for northwest India; mercury may hit 45 degrees Celsius in Delhi

Heatwave alert for northwest India; mercury may hit 45 degrees Celsius in Delhi

A fresh heatwave spell will also commence over east and cent...

No exception made in granting interim bail to Kejriwal, critical analysis of verdict welcome: Supreme Court

No exception made in granting interim bail to Arvind Kejriwal, critical analysis of verdict welcome: Supreme Court

The bench refuses to consider claims and counter-claims by a...

Will soon file prosecution complaint against Arvind Kejriwal, AAP in excise policy case, ED tells Supreme Court

Will soon file prosecution complaint against Arvind Kejriwal, AAP in excise policy case, ED tells Supreme Court

The statements is made by the ED during the hearing on Kejri...


Cities

View All

Opioids racket: STF recovers 1.98 crore tablets, 40 kg powder from Himachal-based firm

Opioids racket: STF recovers 1.98 crore tablets, 40 kg powder from Himachal-based firm

Rs 19.26 lakh hawala money, currency counting machine seized from shopkeeper

250 more paramilitary companies to arrive in state

LS election: 34 candidates left in fray after rejection of 13 nomination papers

Frequent fires at garbage dumps affecting city’s air quality

AAP’s Gurmeet Khuddian namesake in the fray from Bathinda

AAP’s Gurmeet Khuddian namesake in the fray from Bathinda

Day after accompanying Tewari in padyatra, Chawla joins BJP

Day after accompanying Manish Tewari in padyatra, Subhash Chawla joins BJP

Former Tribune Trust member Naresh Mohan passes away

Nearly 18,000 first-timers in Chandigarh, 45 voters aged above 100

Don’t tell us what you will do, explain what you did in 10 yrs: Manish Tewari to BJP

Seven nomination papers rejected in Chandigarh

No exception made in granting interim bail to Kejriwal, critical analysis of verdict welcome: Supreme Court

No exception made in granting interim bail to Arvind Kejriwal, critical analysis of verdict welcome: Supreme Court

Will soon file prosecution complaint against Arvind Kejriwal, AAP in excise policy case, ED tells Supreme Court

Maliwal 'assault': Delhi Police team reaches MP's residence to seek details of incident

NCW summons Delhi CM Kejriwal’s PA Bhibhav Kumar in Maliwal assault case

Arvind Kejriwal rallies for Congress candidates

INDIA VOTES 2024: 20 nominations found valid after scrutiny in Jalandhar

INDIA VOTES 2024: 20 nominations found valid after scrutiny in Jalandhar

AAP opens election office in Jalandhar

Industrialists come forward to ensure workers’ safety

Special DGP directs officers to engage in professional policing

Youth kills man over ‘relationship’ with his sister

332 farm fire cases in 5 days in Ludhiana district

332 farm fire cases in 5 days in Ludhiana district

Sarabha Nagar school has 1 room for 150 kids

Nominations of 26 aspirants rejected, 44 left in fray

Congress ahead of others: Warring

Tributes paid to martyr Sukhdev Thapar

Govt depts owe PSPCL Rs 2,764 crore, allege powercom engineers’ body

Govt depts owe PSPCL Rs 2,764 crore, allege powercom engineers’ body

Former CM’s brother joins Congress

Despite poll officer’s efforts, Punjab farmers firm on disrupting BJP campaign

DTF delegation discusses issues with minister

Former VC Prof Arvind visits varsity