Honey trap gang busted, four arrested

Srinagar, July 21
The police here have busted a “honey trap” gang and arrested four members for extortion, officials said on Friday. Two gang members, including a woman, posed as police officers while another as a journalist. “They were operating from Mehjoor Nagar of Srinagar. They deceived, cheated and extorted money from people,” a police spokesperson said.
Firdous Ahmed Mir from Rainawari, posed as a superintendent of police, while Masrat Mir, a resident of Habba Kadal, posed as an officer of the Crime Branch. Tariq Mir, a resident of Lal Bazar, posed as a journalist and Ashiya from Bemina honey-trapped the victims, they said. Another member of the gang who posed as a police sub-inspector is absconding.
The women lured people into romantic relationships and then created scenarios where they could be blackmailed, the spokesperson added.
