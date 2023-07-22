Honey trap gang busted, four arrested

PTI

Srinagar, July 21

The police here have busted a “honey trap” gang and arrested four members for extortion, officials said on Friday. Two gang members, including a woman, posed as police officers while another as a journalist. “They were operating from Mehjoor Nagar of Srinagar. They deceived, cheated and extorted money from people,” a police spokesperson said.

Firdous Ahmed Mir from Rainawari, posed as a superintendent of police, while Masrat Mir, a resident of Habba Kadal, posed as an officer of the Crime Branch. Tariq Mir, a resident of Lal Bazar, posed as a journalist and Ashiya from Bemina honey-trapped the victims, they said. Another member of the gang who posed as a police sub-inspector is absconding.

The women lured people into romantic relationships and then created scenarios where they could be blackmailed, the spokesperson added.

#Kashmir #Srinagar