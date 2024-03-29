Hope Shah’s assurance not just rhetoric, says PDP chief

Jammu, March 28
PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday said the revocation of AFSPA and withdrawal of security forces from civilian areas had been an important demand of the people of Jammu and Kashmir for the past several years.
She hoped that Home Minister Amit Shah’s remarks on the issue were not just a “jumla”. The PDP had been strongly advocating for this demand, she said. “When Shah talked about it, we could only say der aaye durust aaye (better late than never). However, whenever PDP or Mehbooba Mufti used to raise this demand, I was dubbed as an anti-national. They have talked about it during the current elections, are they really serious, or is it a mere jumla (rhetoric)?” Mufti told reporters.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
High alert across Uttar Pradesh after gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari's death
Umar Ansari alleged that his father was subjected to slow po...
Hope that in India 'everyone's rights' are 'protected', people are able to vote in 'free & fair' atmosphere: UN spokesperson
Spokesperson for the Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric mak...
10 killed as SUV falls into gorge in J-K’s Ramban
The vehicle was on its way from Srinagar to Jammu
Mohali police arrest 3 members of Chaura Madhre gang
They are Lovejit Khakh, Gursewak Bamb and Bahadur Khan
Security tightened in Central Delhi in view of INDIA bloc’s protest against Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest
Besides police personnel, paramilitary forces have also been...