Hope Shah’s assurance not just rhetoric, says PDP chief

PTI

Jammu, March 28

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday said the revocation of AFSPA and withdrawal of security forces from civilian areas had been an important demand of the people of Jammu and Kashmir for the past several years.

She hoped that Home Minister Amit Shah’s remarks on the issue were not just a “jumla”. The PDP had been strongly advocating for this demand, she said. “When Shah talked about it, we could only say der aaye durust aaye (better late than never). However, whenever PDP or Mehbooba Mufti used to raise this demand, I was dubbed as an anti-national. They have talked about it during the current elections, are they really serious, or is it a mere jumla (rhetoric)?” Mufti told reporters.

