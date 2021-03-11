Hope Supreme Court will reverse all laws applied to J-K after abrogation of Article 370: Mehbooba Mufti

Srinagar, April 26
PDP president Mehbooba Mufti hoped on Tuesday that the Supreme Court will not only stay the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution, but reverse all the laws extended to Jammu and Kashmir after the special status of the erstwhile state was repealed.
"A state robbed of its legal and constitutional special status was cleaved into two and disempowered. Yet it took SC 3 years to list the case. Hope the Hon'ble court stays not only revocation of Article 370 but also reverses all the illegal laws brought in," the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said in a tweet.
A state robbed of its legal & constitutional special status was cleaved into two & disempowered. Yet it took SC 3 years to list the case. Hope the Hon’ble Court stays not only revocation of Article 370 but also reverses all the illegal laws brought in. https://t.co/i3EQksS8JY— Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) April 26, 2022
Mufti's reaction came against the backdrop of the Supreme Court agreeing to list after the summer vacation, a bunch of petitions challenging the repeal of Jammu and Kashmir's special status and its bifurcation into Union territories.
On August 5, 2019, the Centre abrogated the provisions of Article 370 and bifurcated the erstwhile state into the Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 children among 11 killed as temple chariot touches high-voltage power line in Tamil Nadu
PM Modi, President Kovind express grief over the incident
Myanmar court sentences Aung San Suu Kyi to 5 years for corruption
Suu Kyi, who was ousted by an army takeover in February last...
Blood of Chinese should not be shed in vain, says Beijing after 3 dead in Pakistan blast
Female suicide bomber kills three Chinese teachers at Karach...
Bhagwant Mann calls meeting of health and home depts ahead of Modi's covid-19 meeting with CMs
The meeting precedes the one called by PM Modi with all CMs