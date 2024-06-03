Hotel owners seek better tourism infrastructure

Our Correspondent

Jammu, June 2

A delegation of hotel and restaurant owners from Katra visited senior officials of the Tourism Department and demanded better infrastructure around the Vaishno Devi shrine.

A delegation of the Hotel & Restaurant Association, Katra, comprising of its president Rakesh Wazir, Chairman Sham Lal Kesar, called on Commissioner-cum-Secretary Tourism Yasha Mudgal wherein Joint Director Tourism Sunaina Sharma Mehta, Deputy Director Tourism Savita Chouhan among others were also present.

Rakesh Wazir emphasised that need of the hour is to increase the stay of nearly 1 crore yearly Vaishno Devi pilgrims in a year. “For this tourist destinations around Katra, especially Shivkhori, Patnitop, Natha Top Sanasar, Bhaderwah, Mansar, Surinsar, Kol Kandoli, Deva Mai among others are needed to be developed,” he said.

He said all industrial benefits need to be extended to tourism sector as well, including power to hotels at par with industrial rates, GST re-imbursement to hotels on the pattern of manufacturing Industry.

He emphasised for starting of ropeways particularly at Shivkhori and Sanasar and also emphasised for starting of work on the separate water scheme for hotels which is already sanctioned since long.

Wazir stressed that in the new policy, which is coming for allotment of lands for 5 star hotels, it should be ensured that locals are also able to compete.

The members urged the officials that the Tourism Department should utilise its energies in developing the tourism sector in the UT by publicising the places of interests and exploring new destinations.

#Jammu #Vaishno Devi