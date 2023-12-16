Hotel owners, traders seek free passes for locals at Ban toll plaza

Jammu, December 15
A joint delegation of traders and hotels and restaurant owners of Katra said the Ban toll plaza was not issuing free passes to those who reside within 20 km of radius.
Hotel & Restaurant Association president Rakesh Wazir along with others met Jammu Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar and apprised him about the situation.
Wazir said that keeping aside all the previous orders issued from time to time, wherein areas falling within 20 km distance of the toll plaza on NHAI are issued local passes, the contractor was not following the same.
Ban toll plaza is located on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway and pilgrims to Vaishno Devi have to pass through here.
The Divisional Commissioner listened to the demands and said that he would take appropriate action in this regard.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Indian Navy warship intercepts hijacked vessel in high seas, has 18 crew onboard
The overall situation is being closely monitored in coordina...
Punjab truck driver who killed 16 Canadian junior hockey players in 2018 crash loses deportation appeal
Jaskirat Singh Sidhu was sentenced to eight years in prison ...
Videoconferencing must when witness can't depose physically: Punjab and Haryana High Court
The Bench makes it clear that depriving an opportunity to de...
Girlfriend narrates chilling details of murderous attempt by bureaucrat’s son in Maharashtra, says 'he invited her to hotel at 3 am and ...'
In a social media post, Priya Umendra Singh alleges 'my boyf...
11 years after Nirbhaya rape, DCW chief Maliwal says nothing has changed, crimes against women in Delhi have only gone up
A 23-year-old physiotherapy intern, who came to be known as ...