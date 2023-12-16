Hotel owners, traders seek free passes for locals at Ban toll plaza

Our Correspondent

Jammu, December 15

A joint delegation of traders and hotels and restaurant owners of Katra said the Ban toll plaza was not issuing free passes to those who reside within 20 km of radius.

Hotel & Restaurant Association president Rakesh Wazir along with others met Jammu Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar and apprised him about the situation.

Wazir said that keeping aside all the previous orders issued from time to time, wherein areas falling within 20 km distance of the toll plaza on NHAI are issued local passes, the contractor was not following the same.

Ban toll plaza is located on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway and pilgrims to Vaishno Devi have to pass through here.

The Divisional Commissioner listened to the demands and said that he would take appropriate action in this regard.

