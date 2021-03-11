Hours after non-local bank manager shot, Bihar labourer killed in Kashmir Valley

No option but to leave: Migrants

Hours after non-local bank manager shot, Bihar labourer killed in Kashmir Valley

A protest in Jammu over the recent killing of goverment teacher Rajni Bala by militants in Kulgam. PTI

Samaan Lateef

Srinagar, June 2

Two non-locals, including a bank manager from Rajasthan, were shot dead by militants in two attacks in the Valley on Thursday, triggering a fresh wave of migration of Kashmiri Pandit employees from Kashmir.

A video grab of an ultra targeting Vijay Kumar (inset) in Kulgam bank.

Amit Shah meets Ajit Doval, RAW chief

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday held a meeting with National Security Adviser Ajit Doval to discuss the Kashmir situation. Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) chief Samant Goel too was present at the meeting, which lasted about an hour. Shah is to meet J&K Lt-Governor Manoj Sinha in New Delhi on Friday. Doval is also expected to attend the meeting. TNS

Targeted killing of non-Muslims in 8 months

  • June 2, 2022: Bank manager from Rajasthan, worker from Bihar shot
  • May 31: Teacher Rajni Bala from Samba shot in Kulgam
  • May 17: Wine shop employee of Jammu dies in grenade attack
  • May 12: Rahul Bhat, a Kashmiri Pandit clerk, shot in Budgam
  • April 13: Satish Singh, a Rajput driver, gunned down in Kulgam
  • Oct 17, 2021: Two non-local labourers shot dead in Kulgam
  • Oct 16: Arvind, a vendor from Bihar, killed in Srinagar
  • Oct 7: School principal Supinder Kour, KP teacher Deepak Chand shot in Srinagar
  • Oct 5: ML Bindroo, a chemist, shot in Srinagar; an hour later, vendor Virender from Bihar shot

A pistol-wielding militant gunned down the manager, Vijay Kumar, in Kulgam, the ninth targeted killing since May 1. The ultra entered Ellaquai Dehati Bank in the Arreh area and fired at the manager, killing him on the spot. Kumar had joined the Kulgam branch only a week ago. He was earlier working with the Kokernag branch of the bank, co-owned by the Central government, the J&K administration and the SBI.

Hours after the killing, two non-local labourers — Guri from Punjab and Khushdil (17) from Bihar — were shot at by militants in the Magraypora area of Chadoora in Budgam district. Khushdil succumbed to his injuries while Guri’s condition is stated to be stable.

Minutes after the bank manager was shot dead, migrant Kashmiris took a call to leave the Valley en masse. “The protests across the Valley have been called off with immediate effect as the lives of the minorities are becoming unsafe with each passing day. They are left with no option but to migrate,” said Amit Raina, coordinator of the protesting employees, in a statement.

Employees living at transit camps guarded by security personnel have decided to leave for Jammu, said Raina.

Meanwhile, the police officials guarding the transit camps have been asked to monitor the situation and keep the higher authorities informed about the migration of employees.

“We have been asked to keep top officials in the loop about the migration of Pandits,” a police officer told The Tribune.

Two days ago, Rajni Bala, a Hindu woman teacher from Samba was shot dead by terrorists at a government school in Gopalpora, Kulgam. On May 12, Rahul Bhat, a clerk, was shot dead inside the tehsildar’s office in Chadoora, Budgam. Of the eight targeted killings in Kashmir since May 1, three victims were off-duty policemen and five were civilians.

Some 4,500 employees under the PM’s special employment scheme for migrants have dismantled the tents at transit camps where they were protesting. Some employees will leave on Friday morning and others on Sunday, said sources.

Nearly 50 per cent of the 350 migrant families left the Baramulla transit camp after Bala’s killing, said Avtar Krishan Bhat, a Kashmiri Pandit leader.

Bhat’s killing triggered a major protest in Kashmir, the first of such intensity since the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status.

#ajit doval #amit shah #kashmiri pandit

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Comment The Inward Eye

King Kahlon of Kashmir

2
Nation

BJP suspends Nupur Sharma for comments against Prophet Mohammed; says party respects all religions

3
Features

Rhythm of an ominous beat: Rabbi Shergill on what ails Punjabi music

4
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Cops yet to identify shooters

5
J & K

Revoke bond or won't join duty, warn Kashmiri Pandits

6
Features

Tracking ins and outs of Indian Railways

7
Jalandhar

Main conspirators in Kabbadi player Sandeep Nangal Ambia murder in police net

8
Haryana

High Court: Hand over plots to Kashmiri Pandits without formalities

9
Punjab

Kewal Dhillon is BJP candidate for Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll; had joined the party a day before

10
Trending

‘Hope his ‘chaat’ details are not there’: Woman munches ‘Bhelpuri’ on trashed phone bill of stranger having his all call records

Don't Miss

View All
Video: Sidhu Moosewala’s mother would comb his hair each time he went out for a show, she would tell him 'being a Sikh…'
Trending

Video: Sidhu Moosewala's mother would comb his hair each time he went out for a show, she would always tell him 'being a Sikh…'

Ontario polls: Six Punjabis win
Bathinda

Canada: Six Punjabis win Ontario polls

Rooted in culture, he loved farming: Friends
Punjab

Rooted in culture, Sidhu Moosewala loved farming: Friends

Singer immortalised in terracotta by Moga artist
Punjab

Singer Sidhu Moosewala immortalised in terracotta by Moga artist Manjit Singh Gill

Dangling danger in Chandigarh
Chandigarh The Tribune Special

Dangling danger in Chandigarh

Tesla rickshaw or haunted carriage? Watch netizens go crazy over a trishaw moving all by itself; Elon Musk, are you watching?
Trending

Tesla rickshaw or haunted carriage? Watch netizens go crazy over a trishaw moving all by itself; ask if Elon Musk launched it

‘Yes, I got Sidhu Moosewala killed’, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to Delhi Police
Bathinda

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi accepts his role in Moosewala killing

‘Flying restaurant’, Manali’s newest tourist attraction
Himachal

'Flying restaurant', Manali's newest tourist attraction

Top News

BJP suspends party spokespersons Nupur Sharma, Naveen Jindal from primary membership

BJP suspends Nupur Sharma for comments against Prophet Mohammed; says party respects all religions

Party sources said the decision has been taken to defuse a r...

Remark against Prophet: Qatar's Foreign Ministry summons Indian envoy

Remarks against Prophet: Views of fringe elements, says India as Qatar seeks public apology

Qatar Minister summons Indian envoy on Islamophobic remarks

Fourth accused held in Hyderabad teen rape case, Telangana Governor seeks report on incident

Fourth accused held in Hyderabad teen gangrape case, Telangana Governor seeks report on incident

Police have nabbed an 18-year-old man and three juveniles in...

Actor Salman Khan, father Salim Khan get anonymous threat letter; Mumbai cops register FIR

Actor Salman Khan, father Salim Khan get anonymous threat letter; Mumbai cops register FIR

Further investigation is underway, say police

BJP can't handle Kashmir, Kashmiri Pandits forced to leave their homes: Kejriwal

BJP can't handle Kashmir, Kashmiri Pandits forced to leave their homes: Kejriwal

He asked the Centre to tell the public about its plan to tac...

Cities

View All

Despite ‘tight security’, snatchers striking at will

Despite 'tight security', snatchers striking at will

Man shot dead while resisting crime in Majitha

Firing outside Khalsa College: Three arrested

Family members of suspects seek intervention of CM, DGP

Man ends life, moneylender booked

Flip-flop: Conflicting reports over Lawrence Bishnoi's role in Sidhu Moosewala's murder

Flip-flop: Conflicting reports over Lawrence Bishnoi's role in Sidhu Moosewala's murder

Canada: Six Punjabis win Ontario polls

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Cops begin process to bring Lawrence Bishnoi to Punjab; SIT recast

Amar Singh Chamkila to Sidhu Moosewala, old wounds fester

Abrupt end to political career of Punjabi singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala

2021 Khelo India: Khelo India kicks off to colourful start

Khelo India Youth Games: Khelo India kicks off to colourful start

Barricades irk Chandigarh residents

At 44°C, Chandigarh logs highest max temp of this summer

2 detained as car hits several vehicles

Vendors, encroachments choke Zirakpur roads

BJP can't handle Kashmir, Kashmiri Pandits forced to leave their homes: Kejriwal

BJP can't handle Kashmir, Kashmiri Pandits forced to leave their homes: Kejriwal

Gold smuggling alone not a terrorist act: High Court

Army aspirants chase down thieves fleeing in autorickshaw; win praise, reward from Delhi police

Industry key to net zero emission goal: Kovind

ED can question minister Jain in lawyer's absence

Main conspirators in Kabbadi player Sandeep Nangal Ambia murder in police net

Main conspirators in Kabbadi player Sandeep Nangal Ambia murder in police net

Man kills wife four days after she delivered son

45 days on, 2 key accused still at large

8 months after Capt's exit, GoG scheme runs out of steam

LPU student bags Rs 64.5L package from Google India

Previous govts did not take steps for prison reforms: Punjab Jails Minister Harjot Bains

Previous govts did not take steps for prison reforms: Punjab Jails Minister Harjot Bains

Covid claims one life after 45 days in Ludhiana district

145 mobiles seized from Central Jail in two months

3 nabbed with illegal weapons

Dismissed cop fined Rs 33 lakh in graft case

Probe into graft allegations against steno ordered

Probe into graft allegations against steno ordered

Fatehgarh Sahib lose to Mansa in cricket

Farewell party at Bikram College