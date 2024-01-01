Baramulla : House, car attached for harbouring ultras

Our Correspondent

Jammu, December 31

The Baramulla police on Sunday attached a residential house and a car of an accused for providing logistic support to terrorists. “Continuing its crackdown on harbouring terrorists and providing logistic support to them, the police have attached a residential house and a vehicle under Sections of 25 UA(P) Act in Baramulla,” the police mentioned in an official statement.

During the investigation of a case, the car bearing registration number CH01AD-9588 was seized as the said vehicle was used for transportation of illegal arms and ammunition from one place to another for militant activities.

“Therefore, in pursuance of powers under Section 25 of UA(P) Act, DSP Special Investigation Unit, Baramulla, investigation officer of the case attached the said property falling within the ambit of proceeds of militancy after obtaining approval from competent authority,” the police said.

“Similarly, during the investigation of another case under Section 307 of the IPC, Sections 7, 27 of the Arms Act and Sections 16,18,19, 20 and 38 of the UA(P) Act by the Kreeri police, the house of Farooq Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Wanigam Payeen, was attached as the said house was used for harbouring militants. Therefore, in pursuance of powers under Section 25 of the UAPA, Khalid Ashraf, DSP Operations, Kreeri, attached the said residential house falling within the ambit of proceeds of militancy after obtaining approval from competent authority,” the official said.

