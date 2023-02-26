Household surveys needed in border areas in J&K: DGP Dilbag Singh

PTI

Jammu, February 25

DGP Dilbag Singh has underlined the need to conduct detailed household surveys in border areas and use technology to strengthen the anti-infiltration grid, an official spokesperson said. Singh said this while chairing a meeting of the Border Management Task Force, which was attended by various senior officers of police, Army, BSF and civil administration here on Friday.

The meeting covered various border management issues like better inter-agency coordination, problems faced by civilians residing in these areas and identification of gaps in the implementation of decisions taken in previous meetings, the spokesperson said. Addressing the meeting, the DGP outlined the objectives of the Border Management Task Force, which was constituted with the aim of enhancing coordination and synergy amongst various stakeholders, especially in the context of present and emerging challenges.

Singh stressed the importance of smooth sharing of information and the use of technology for better surveillance as well as for strengthening the anti-infiltration grid.

He also underlined the importance of civic action programmes and other community engagement activities in the border areas. Vulnerability mapping, keeping previous terror incidents in mind, etc., was also flagged by the DGP, the spokesperson said.