Houses of 4 ultras searched

Jammu, July 11

Days after raiding houses of six militants, the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of the Kishtwar police on Tuesday raided the houses of four terrorists operating from Pakistan-occupied J&K (PoJK), who are trying to revive armed insurgency in the UT.

Kishtwar SSP Khalil Poswal said that after obtaining house search warrants from an NIA court in Jammu in connection with a case under the UAPA Act, the raids were conducted.

He said different teams were constituted, led by sub-divisional police officers including magistrates. The terrorists whose houses were raided include Jamal Din Naik, alias Mudasir, of Sewa in Chatroo, Gulzar Ahmed, alias Javid, of Rather Mohalla in Kuchhal, Shabir Ahmed of Baig Pura-Singpura and Gulabu of Rahalthal in Mughalmaidan. They are presently operating from PoJK and other parts of Pakistan. “During the course of searches, the seized evidences will be investigated so as to subject the accused to judicial determination for their involvement in anti-national activities and perpetuation of terrorism,” the SSP said.

