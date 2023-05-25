Houses of 8 ultras raided in Ramban, Kishtwar dists

Our Correspondent

Jammu, May 24

In a crackdown on terrorists operating from Pakistan-occupied J&K (PoJK), the police conducted searches at the houses of eight militants and their relatives.

The raids were conducted in Ramban and Kishtwar districts and incriminating material and evidence were seized, indicating their involvement in recent terror activities and recruitment.

In Ramban, the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of the J&K Police raided the houses of Qari Abdul Latief, Reyaz Ahmad Bohru, Fayaz Ahmad and Mushtaq Ahmad Bohru — all of whom operate from PoJK.

Ramban SSP Mohita Sharma said, “During searches, incriminating digital and non-digital evidence were collected, which will be analysed.”

She further said the supporters and associates of the terrorists would be prosecuted.

Houses of four terrorist were raided in Kishtwar also.

SSP Khalil Poswal said after obtaining house search warrants from the NIA court, Jammu, in a case registered under the UAPA Act, houses of four terrorist who reside in POJK were searched.

They are Azad Hussain, Gazi-Ud-Din, Bashir Ahmed Mughal and Sattar Din.

Earlier on May 18, teams of the SIU raided houses of five terrorists, who are currently operating from Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, besides three suspected individuals in the district.

The special NIA court in Jammu had on April 26 issued non-bailable warrants against 23 terrorists from Kishtwar operating from across the border. Earlier, non-bailable warrants were issued against 13 terrorists in the district.