Houses of five ultras searched

PTI

Doda/Jammu, May 20

The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday raided the houses of five local terrorists who are currently operating from across the border and making desperate attempts to revive militancy in Doda district, a senior police officer said.

Dodal SSP Abdul Qayoom said the raids were conducted in Gandoh area in connection with a case registered against the five terrorists in 2021. The officer said the searches would help gather evidence and identify their supporters and sympathisers who are working as overground workers.

The terrorists whose houses were searched are Atta Mohd, alias Adil Mubassir, of Tanta Kahara; Mohd Yasir, alias Shahid, of Kunthal-Tanta; Mohd Shafi, alias Nadeem Bhai and Amjid Ali, alias Rashid, of Trinkal Kahara; and Majid Hussain, alias Abu Zahid Saqib, of Manoie Chilli Pingal, the SSP said.

“All these local terrorists had exfiltrated to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in the early 1990s. They are currently operating from Pakistan. They are making desperate attempts to revive militancy in Doda by way of contacting the local youth through virtual mode and instigating them to join militancy,” Qayoom said.