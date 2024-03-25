Houses of two women drug peddlers attached

Our Correspondent

Jammu, March 24

The police have attached the properties of two women drug peddlers worth crores of rupees in action against drug menace.

A police official said continuing its strict action against drug peddlers under operation ‘Sanjeevani’ Jammu police on Sunday attached a three-storey house and a two-storey house.

The drug peddlers have been identified as Reena, alias Roopa, and Seema, wife of Pal Singh, both residents of Rajeev Nagar in Narwal. Pal Singh, as per the police, is also a peddler, and the property was in the joint name of Pal and his wife.

The attachment of the property was done under Section 68-F of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

The police official informed that the residential houses were identified as illegally acquired property during the course of the investigation conducted by the Jammu police. The property was prima-facie acquired from the proceeds of illicit trafficking in narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances by the owners of the houses.

The three drug peddlers, as per police, are involved in multiple cases, including under Section 8/20 of the NDPS Act, 8,17,18 and 20 and 8,20 and 29 of the NDPS Act at police station Bahu Fort, Jammu,

“The operation reaffirms the commitment of Jammu Police to combat the drug menace with full force,” the official stated.

#drug menace #Jammu