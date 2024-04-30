Human activity, natural factors behind Ramban land subsidence, say experts

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, April 29

Four days after a major land subsidence in Ramban district due to which over 50 houses were damaged and families uprooted, experts have pointed out that the cause behind the sinking has a signature of both human interference and nature.

Sinking feeling Due to land subsidence at Pernote village of Ramban dist, over 50 houses have been damaged and several families uprooted

Subsidence observed on the land which is on slope adjoining Ramban-Gool road. The vital link to Gool sub-division also snapped due to the sinking

Geologists say the cause behind the subsidence is construction of multi-storey concrete houses without any disposal of sewerage water

Experts say after rains and other natural factors, the soil is not able to bear the burden of buildings, due to which subsidence takes place

Massive land subsidence was reported in Pernote village after which over 50 houses developed major cracks. Some structures also collapsed after major chunk of land on which they were built slipped. The subsidence was observed on the land which was on slope adjoining Ramban-Gool road. The vital link to Gool sub-division was also snapped due to the sinking.

However, geologists say that the cause behind the subsidence is likely to be irresponsible construction in the area which should have been checked by the administration. Construction of concrete houses without any disposal of sewerage water could be one of the reasons behind the sinking, they say.

Assistant Professor of Geology Department at the University of Jammu, Yudhbir Singh said that construction of concrete structures could be one of the major reasons of the land subsidence in the area. “The rock formation in the region is water sensitive which could have led to the weakening of the ground. Major reason for the tragedy seems to be human interference,” Singh said. He said that there might also be some natural reasons behind the sinking of the land.

Another government geologist, who did not want to be named, said that locals in different mountainous areas construct two to three storey buildings and are not stopped by local administration, which puts a burden on the soil on which they are built. “After rains and other natural factors, the soil is not able to bear the burden of buildings and construction work in the area due to which subsidence takes place. The government should act before such instances become common throughout J&K,” he said.

A similar land subsidence was reported in Nai Basti area of Thathri in Doda district last year after which surveys were conducted to know the reasons behind the sinking.

As per a study conducted by the University of Jammu during Doda subsidence, detailed field investigations on subsurface structure determined by investigations and geotechnical parameters of the soil revealed that the leading edge of the slide caused most damage due to cracks developed in the slope wash deposits followed by subsidence and down slope movement of a portion of Nai Basti. The study revealed that percolation of water from soak pits, sewerage, and rain water into the terrace deposits comprising of clays, silt, sand and gravels was the major triggering factors.

Meanwhile on Monday, Ramban district administration issued an advisory asking people to stay away from sinking areas.

“Due to inclement weather and continuous rains in Ramban district, general public is advised to avoid unnecessary travelling/ venturing out, stay informed and keep track of weather updates and alerts from local authorities. Be vigilant and stay away from sinking and sliding areas. Stay away from flooded streets, rivers, and streams. Look out for elderly neighbors, patients, persons with disabilities, and others who may need assistance during severe weather,” the advisory read.

A team of Geological Survey of India has already taken samples from Pernote area to assess and know the exact cause of land subsidence. About 100 families have been shifted to safer places in government buildings where they are being provided food, water and bedding.

