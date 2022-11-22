Human rights groups seek release of activist Khurram Parvez facing terror case

New Delhi, November 21

Several human rights organisations, including Amnesty International, on Monday called for immediate release of Kashmiri activist Khurram Parvez, arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with a terror-funding case last year. On May 13, the NIA had filed a chargesheet against seven people, including Parvez, alleging that the accused collected information regarding vital installations, deployment and movement of security forces, procured official secret documents and passed on the same to their Lashkar-e-Toiba handlers for monetary consideration.

The NIA said its investigation had also revealed that LeT operatives based in Pakistan had hatched a conspiracy with the accused to run a network of overground workers (OGWs) for furthering their activities to commit terrorist acts in India.

The human rights groups issued a joint statement, mentioning, “Parvez, coordinator of the Jammu Kashmir Coalition of Civil Society and chairperson of the Asian Federation Against Involuntary Disappearances, has been a champion of human rights advocacy, documentation and investigations including in the J&K region, for over 20 years.” It claimed that Parvez was arrested on politically motivated terrorism and other charges.

Besides Amnesty international, the other signatories include Asian Federation Against Involuntary Disappearances (AFAD), CIVICUS: World Alliance for Citizen Participation, FORUM-ASIA, Front Line Defenders (FLD), Human Rights Watch and International Commission of Jurists (ICJ).

In Srinagar, security forces conducted a surprise inspection. Vehicles and belongings of commuters were checked during the drive. — Agencies

Arrested by NIA last year

The NIA arrested Khurram Parvez last year. He along with seven others has been accused of passing vital information to Lashkar-e-Toiba. Rights organisations say the NIA action is politically motivated.