 Human-wildlife conflict: Nine killed, 51 injured in Kashmir since March : The Tribune India

  J & K
  • Human-wildlife conflict: Nine killed, 51 injured in Kashmir since March

Human-wildlife conflict: Nine killed, 51 injured in Kashmir since March

Human-wildlife conflict: Nine killed, 51 injured in Kashmir since March

Photo for representational purpose only. File photo



Samaan Lateef

Srinagar, December 25

Amid efforts by the Department of Wildlife Protection to mitigate the human-wildlife conflict (HWC) in Kashmir, recent data reveals a concerning toll: nine fatalities and 51 injuries in HWC incidents across the region since March 2023.

While these figures indicate a decrease from the previous year, the ongoing conflict persists as a critical concern. Reports from various districts paint a distressing picture. Central Kashmir, encompassing Srinagar, Budgam, and Ganderbal, witnessed seven individuals sustaining injuries in encounters with wild animals.

Conversely, north Kashmir experienced more severe incidents, with seven fatalities and 27 injuries reported. In the Shopian district of south Kashmir, although no deaths were recorded, at least 12 individuals suffered injuries from wild animal attacks. A peculiar incident highlighted one person injured within a wetland, as per official records.

The history of human-animal conflict in the Kashmir Valley spans years, culminating in a staggering toll. From 2006 to 2022, approximately 250 deaths and 2,950 injuries were reported due to these confrontations. The region’s landscape has undergone significant changes, witnessing transformations in land usage. Large paddy fields have given way to apple orchards, forests have made room for new settlements, exacerbating deforestation and climate change concerns.

This conflict’s progression over the years is stark. Statistics from past years paint a grim picture: fatalities and injuries surged annually, with fluctuations in numbers, reaching alarming figures in certain periods. Studies published by Indian Forester indicate that proximity to forests and water sources significantly escalates these conflicts.

Wildlife officials have noted the rise in animal populations, attributing it to ample breeding spaces. Rapid deforestation, unchecked dog populations - preferred prey for wild cats - and poorly managed trash contribute to increased confrontations in urban areas. The Wildlife Protection Department has issued advisories urging caution, recommending safety measures, and stressing the importance of promptly reporting any wildlife sightings.

The advisory urges community vigilance, especially during vulnerable hours, cautioning against solitary outings and advocating for stronger livestock housing. Encouraging collective vigilance, especially among women and children, the authorities emphasise the dangers of provoking or engaging with wild animals, underscoring the importance of immediate reporting to forest and wildlife authorities in case of any encounter.

