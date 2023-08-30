Hunger strike over toll plaza enters Day 6

PTI

Jammu, August 29

The hunger strike of Yuva Rajput Sabha (YRS) activists and civil society members demanding removal of the toll plaza in Sarore on the Jammu-Pathankot highway in Samba district entered the sixth day on Tuesday.

Activists of the YRS have been on a hunger strike since August 25 in Samba after the police detained their 26 colleagues for violating restrictions imposed around the Sarore toll plaza. All of them were released later. One of the activists, Lucky Singh, whose condition deteriorated on Tuesday due to the hunger strike, was taken to a hospital in Jammu, officials said.

Beopar Mandal president Tejinder Singh said authorities should pay heed to the demands of the locals to remove the toll plaza. The YRS held massive protests on August 21 against the collection of toll at Sarore in Samba district.

