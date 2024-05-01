Hunt continues in Udhampur for ultras

ANI

Udhampur, April 30

In a relentless effort to track down terrorists, who have taken refuge in the Dudu Basangarh forests, the search operation by security forces is underway for the third consecutive day in Udhampur.

Security forces are using an unmanned aerial vehicle to track down the terrorists, who are hiding, taking cover of thick vegetation.

Jammu ADGP Anand Jain, accompanied by senior officers from the CRPF and Army, also arrived at the scene to oversee and monitor the search operation firsthand.

The focus remains on tracing two groups of terrorists, comprising a total of six to seven individuals, as reported by the Jammu & Kashmir Police.

Meanwhile, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Udhampur-Reasi range, Rayees Mohd Bhat, on Monday said the security forces have strengthened their intelligence and the search operation for terrorists is underway.

“The operation is underway. Our search parties are searching in deep jungles. We have pushed in drone surveillance. Tracking of the freshly infiltrated group is underway. We have strengthened our intel,” he said.

On Sunday, village defence guard Mohammad Shareef was killed in a gunfight with the terrorists. He was a resident of Lower Ponar, Basantgarh in Udhampur.

