Hunt for suspects after attempt to ‘desecrate’ shrine in Pulwama

Srinagar, April 26

Police have launched a hunt to arrest the people behind an attempt to “disrespect” a local shrine and a mosque in Pulwama district, officials said.

According to police, the incident occurred on Thursday night in the Dadsara area of Tral in the south Kashmir district. “Yesterday night, some people attempted to disrespect the local shrine and a mosque by damaging windowpanes and also tried disrespectfully displacing the Quran,” a police spokesman said.

Police suspect that the aim behind this incident was to disrupt law and order in the UT, he said. “Besides, being put behind bars, the accused will lose all government benefits, employment, licences and permits. The full force of the entire government shall be used to detect and punish the perpetrators,” the police said.

A case was registered and further investigation is underway, he added.

