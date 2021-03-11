Hurt in Shopian blast, Army man succumbs

PTI

Srinagar, June 3

A soldier died at the Command Hospital in Udhampur on Friday, a day after he was severely injured in an explosion inside a private hired vehicle in Shopian district. Three soldiers were injured in the blast.

“Naik Praveen, who was grievously injured in the blast at Sedow in Shopian, was transferred to the Command Hospital, Udhampur, where he succumbed to his injuries,” a defence spokesperson said.

Praveen was from Tehri Garhwal in Uttarakhand. He is survived by his wife and a six-year-old son.

“The mortal remains of the soldier were taken to his native village after a wreath-laying ceremony at Udhampur,” the spokesperson added.