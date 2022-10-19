Hybrid militant arrested for death of 2 migrant labourers killed in encounter: JK Police

Srinagar, October 19
A “hybrid militant” was killed in an encounter a day after he was arrested by police for allegedly killing two non-local labourers in a grenade attack.
Police said Imran Bashir Ganaie was arrested hours after two non-local labourers were killed in a grenade attack at Harmen village in Shopian.
Based on disclosure of arrested hybrid #terrorist & in continuous raids by Police & security forces, another contact has been established between terrorists & SFs at Nowgam #Shopian, in which hybrid terrorist namely Imran Bashir Ganaie killed by firing of another terrorist. (1/2)— Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) October 18, 2022
"Based on disclosure of arrested hybrid terrorist & in continuous raids by Police & security forces, another contact has been established between terrorists & Security Forces at Nowgam Shopian, in which hybrid terrorist namely Imran Bashir Ganaie killed by firing of another terrorist." Kashmir Police tweeted.
Two non-local labourers of Uttar Pradesh were killed in the dead of the night in a grenade attack on Tuesday.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sidhu Moosewala murder: Accused Deepak Tinu nabbed by Delhi Police from Ajmer
Tinu had escaped from custody of Mansa police on the night o...
Mallikarjun Kharge elected Congress president; party gets its first non-Gandhi chief in 24 years
Kharge polled 7897 of the 9385 votes cast while Shashi Tharo...
New airbase coming up in Gujarat near Indo-Pak border to emerge as effective centre for country's security: PM Modi at DefExpo 2022
PM said this is an unprecedented DefExpo as only Indian comp...
Delhi woman kidnapped, gang-raped for 2 days in Ghaziabad, ‘rod inserted in her private parts’
The rod was still inside her when she was found in a sack on...
China blocks India, US proposal to list Pakistan-based LeT leader Shahid Mahmood as global terrorist
Fourth instance in as many months that Beijing has blocked b...