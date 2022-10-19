Hybrid militant arrested for death of 2 migrant labourers killed in encounter: JK Police

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, October 19

A “hybrid militant” was killed in an encounter a day after he was arrested by police for allegedly killing two non-local labourers in a grenade attack.

Police said Imran Bashir Ganaie was arrested hours after two non-local labourers were killed in a grenade attack at Harmen village in Shopian.

Based on disclosure of arrested hybrid #terrorist & in continuous raids by Police & security forces, another contact has been established between terrorists & SFs at Nowgam #Shopian, in which hybrid terrorist namely Imran Bashir Ganaie killed by firing of another terrorist. (1/2) — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) October 18, 2022

"Based on disclosure of arrested hybrid terrorist & in continuous raids by Police & security forces, another contact has been established between terrorists & Security Forces at Nowgam Shopian, in which hybrid terrorist namely Imran Bashir Ganaie killed by firing of another terrorist." Kashmir Police tweeted.

Two non-local labourers of Uttar Pradesh were killed in the dead of the night in a grenade attack on Tuesday.

#kashmir #Shopian #Srinagar