Hyderpora operation: Exhume youth's body, directs J&K High Court

Samaan Lateef

Srinagar, May 27

The J&K High Court on Friday directed the UT government to exhume the body of a Ramban youth, who was killed along with two other civilians in a security forces’ operation in Hyderpora locality of Srinagar last year.

Observing the administration’s action was violative of the Right to Equality, the HC said the body of the youth, dubbed as a terrorist, be exhumed and handed to his family for last rites. It directed the government to facilitate transportation of Aamir Magray’s body to Seeripora village in Ramban district.

“The parents and relatives of the deceased are well within their right to demand the body of their dear one to be cremated or buried as per their traditions, religious obligations and belief,” Justice Sanjeev Kumar said. Magray, along with a militant and two civilians Altaf Bhat and Dr Mudasir Gul, was killed on November 15 last year. The bodies were buried at Zachaldara Wudar in Handwara, triggering protests and forcing the authorities to return the bodies of Bhat and Gul. Magray’s father Muhammad Lateef Magray filed a petition in the court to seek his body.

Kashmir IGP Vijay Kumar, through Additional Advocate General Asifa Padroo, opposed the petition, saying the family was demanding the return of a “terrorist’s body” and not that of “an ordinary citizen”.

Since April 2020, the police have not handed over bodies of militants and civilians killed in anti-militancy operations to their families, citing Covid-19 restrictions. They are instead buried in remote graveyards in border areas.