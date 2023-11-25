Hydrogen-fuelled vehicle unveiled by IIT Jammu

Our Correspondent

Jammu, November 24

In a groundbreaking achievement, a research group at the Department of Mechanical Engineering at IIT Jammu has successfully showcased a green hydrogen-based fuel cell-powered vehicle, supported by the institute.

The integration process spanned over two years, resulting in a vehicle that operates seamlessly without adverse environmental effects. The vehicle incorporates a hydrogen-based Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) fuel cell, a hydrogen storage tank, and a DC-DC converter, collectively forming an innovative and eco-friendly transportation solution.

The research group was led by Dr B Satya Sekhar.

"One of the remarkable features of this development is the substantial reduction in charging time. The team has successfully brought down the charging time from an initial eight hours to a mere five minutes, enhancing the efficiency and practicality of the e-vehicle" a spokesperson of IIT Jammu said.

Hydrogen-based energy holds promise of a closed and pollution-free chemical cycle for energy infrastructure. The PEM fuel cell, in particular, initiates the process with hydrogen and oxygen, producing water, which is then reversed to extract hydrogen and oxygen. This stands in stark contrast to traditional gasoline-fuelled engines that emit carbon dioxide and other pollutants into the atmosphere.

"Dr B Satya Sekhar's hydrogen research group has not only developed a hydrogen generation facility utilising an electrolyser powered by solar energy but also customised a DC-DC converter and designed a hydrogen refuelling system. The ongoing work includes the development of a medium-pressure hydrogen compressor, further contributing to advancements in green hydrogen technology," the spokesperson said.

Sekhar stated, "Scientific ideas lead to ongoing research. There's always room for improvement and things that can be modified and added to improve it, and it's a great learning tool for us."

#Jammu