Grateful to see this beautiful place, says Miss World Karolina Bielawska on her Kashmir visit

ANI

Srinagar, August 28

Reigning Miss World Karolina Bielawska, who loves to explore India and its culture, shared how the beauty of Kashmir mesmerised her.

On Monday, she visited Kashmir and attended the 71st Miss World 2023 press conference during which Karolina said, "I am grateful for the opportunity to see this beautiful place (Kashmir) in India. I didn't expect it at all, but it just stuns me with its beauty. We've been talking about Kashmir and I knew there would be beautiful scenery. But what we've seen today was really blowing our minds... And everyone welcomed us so nicely, so warmly that I cannot wait to welcome 140 nations and all my friends and family to bring them here to India and to show places like Kashmir, like Delhi, Mumbai.

"This is my third time in India, I am so happy. Every time we come here we discover something new and India is very diverse. However, in every state there is something common, which is the wonderful hospitality.”

Karolina along with Miss World India Sini Shetty and Miss World Caribbean Emmy Pena visited and explored Kashmiri handicrafts and art.

Kashmiri handicrafts, which have long been revered for their exquisite craftsmanship and rich cultural heritage, intrigued Karolina, Sini and Emmy that all of them visited to Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre to see handicrafts.

They all were seen dressed in the traditional attires of Kashmir with their crowns.

Karolina Bielawska from Poland won the title of international beauty pageant Miss World 2021. She is a Polish model, TV presenter, social activist, UN Peace Goodwill Ambassador, philanthropist and publicist.

Earlier, Karolina shared her excitement about India becoming the venue for Miss World 2023 and said she wanted to explore India's values and culture.

The prestigious international pageant will be hosted in India after 27 years, the last being in 1996.

