I-Day: Security of Vaishno Devi shrine reviewed

PTI

Jammu, August 11

Ahead of the Independence Day celebrations, the security arrangements were reviewed for the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine atop Trikuta hills in Reasi district on Friday, a police spokesman said.

Mohd Suleman Choudhary, DIG, Udhampur-Reasi range, conducted the review meeting and also discussed the Independence Day celebrations and the upcoming Kausar Nag Yatra. He also called for a pro-active approach and the highest level of alertness to contain any attempt to revive militancy in the district.

The meeting was attended by Reasi SSP Amit Gupta and other senior officers of police, CRPF and intelligence agencies, the spokesman said.

In Kupwara, DGP Dilbag Singh said preparations were being finalised to put in place the arrangements for the smooth conduct of the Independence Day celebrations across the UT. “Meetings have taken place at every level. All officers are engaged in finalising the arrangements,” Singh told reporters in Kupwara district. He said that as part of the celebrations, Tiranga rallies had been taken out in many places across the UT even as the ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ programme had been going on.

