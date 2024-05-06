IAF convoy attack: Several detained for questioning in Poonch, hunt on for ultras

Our Correspondent

Jammu, May 5

Several people were detained for questioning on Sunday as a massive search operation for terrorists behind the Indian Air Force (IAF) convoy attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district entered the second day.

A massive search operation was launched in the Surankote tehsil of Poonch district by security forces.

Jammu Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Anand Jain and senior officers of the Army and intelligence agencies visited the ambush spot in the Surankote area. The Army also conducted aerial surveillance using a helicopter.

The J&K Police, Army and CRPF have launched an operation to find and neutralise the terrorists in the forest area of Poonch, where the attack was carried out on the convoy, killing one personnel and injuring four others.

In an official statement, the IAF posted on X: “CAS Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari and all personnel of the Indian Air Force salute the braveheart Corporal Vikky Pahade, who made the supreme sacrifice in Poonch Sector, in the service of the nation. Our deepest condolences to the bereaved family. We stand firmly by your side in this hour of grief.”

An official said a well-coordinated joint operation by the Army and the police was underway in many areas, including Shahsitar, Gursai, Sanai and Sheendara Top, to neutralise the terrorists. The attackers are believed to have fled to a forest after the attack, he said.

Besides AK assault rifles, the terrorists used a US-made M4 carbine and steel bullets to cause maximum casualties, the official added. He said teams of the Army’s Para Commandos were also pressed into service during the massive search operation.

There has been no “contact” with the terrorists yet, he said, adding that several people were detained for questioning in connection with the attack, the first major incident in Jammu region this year.

The official said checking of vehicles had been intensified across the district, which is going to polls in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha election on May 25. Poonch is part of the Anantnag-Rajouri Parliamentary constituency.

The border district of Poonch, along with adjoining Rajouri, has witnessed major terrorist attacks over the past two years. The region was peaceful between 2003 and 2021. (With PTI inputs)

District goes to polls on May 25

The checking of vehicles has been intensified across Poonch, which will go to polls in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections on May 25. It is part of the Anantnag-Rajouri constituency

The border district of Poonch, along with adjoining Rajouri, has witnessed major terrorist attacks over the past two years. The region was peaceful between 2003 and 2021

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Indian Air Force #Jammu #Kashmir #Poonch