IAF man killed, 4 hurt as ultras target convoy in J&K’s Poonch

Jammu, May 4

Three weeks ahead of polling in the Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat, terrorists today ambushed an Indian Air Force (IAF) convoy near Shahsitar in Poonch district of J&K, injuring five of its personnel, one of whom succumbed to injuries.

Officials said the five Air Force personnel injured in the firing were rushed to hospital, where one of the two critically injured died.

The vehicles were moving towards nearby Sanai Top in Surankote area, said the officials, suspecting the involvement of the same group of terrorists who carried out an ambush on the troops in adjoining Bufliaz on December 21 last year, leaving four soldiers dead. Sources said the terrorists carried out the attack with automatic rifles. Reinforcements from the Army and the police had been rushed to the area and a massive search and cordon operation was launched to track down and neutralise the terrorists, said the officials. — OC/

