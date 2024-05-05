IAF soldier killed in J-K's Poonch was to return home in Madhya Pradesh village for son's birthday

Bhopal, May 5
Corporal Vikky Pahade, who was killed in a terror attack in Poonch region of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, was supposed to return home to celebrate his son's birthday on May 7.
The slain soldier hailed from Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district and was a resident of Nonia-Karbal village.
Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, Kamal Nath, in a social media post said: “I salute the martyrdom of Vicky Pahade, a resident of Nonia-Karbal, Chhindwara district, Madhya Pradesh, and pay my tribute to the immortal martyr.”
Cpl Pahade had visited his family last month to attend his sister's wedding and had joined the unit on April 18, local residents told IANS.
Cpl Pahde (33) had joined the Indian Air Force (IAF) in 2011. He is survived by his five-year-old son, wife, mother and three sisters.
Pahade was killed while four other IAF soldiers were injured when militants ambushed a convoy of IAF in Poonch on May 4.
The IAF said that the Air Warriors fought back by returning fire.
The Indian Air Force's official X handle stated: “The CAS Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari and all personnel of the Air Force salute the braveheart Corporal Vikky Pahade, who made the supreme sacrifice in Poonch Sector, in the service of the nation. Our deepest condolences to the bereaved family. We stand firmly by your side in this hour of grief."
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Blue-corner notice issued against Prajwal Revanna, says Karnataka Home Minister Parameshwara
Says the Special Investigation Team formed to probe the sex ...
Nijjar killing: Residents of accused Kamalpreet’s native village in Jalandhar say he migrated to Canada on student visa
Relatives express shock on the news of Kamalpreet's arrest, ...
CISCE to announce Classes 10, 12 results on Monday; know where to check your result
Board to discontinue compartment exams
Greater Noida-based businessman's missing son found dead after 4 days
Police say the body of the Class 8 student is found along a ...
Election Commission orders transfer of Andhra Pradesh DGP
The poll authority has asked the state government to submit ...