 IAF soldier killed in J-K's Poonch was to return home in Madhya Pradesh village for son's birthday : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • J & K
  • IAF soldier killed in J-K's Poonch was to return home in Madhya Pradesh village for son's birthday

IAF soldier killed in J-K's Poonch was to return home in Madhya Pradesh village for son's birthday

Cpl Pahade had visited his family last month to attend sister's wedding and had joined the unit on April 18

IAF soldier killed in J-K's Poonch was to return home in Madhya Pradesh village for son's birthday

Undated photo of the Indian Air Force Corporal Vikky Pahade, who suffered injuries in a terrorist attack in J&K's Poonch and later succumbed to injuries at a military hospital. PTI



IANS

Bhopal, May 5

Corporal Vikky Pahade, who was killed in a terror attack in Poonch region of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, was supposed to return home to celebrate his son's birthday on May 7.

The slain soldier hailed from Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district and was a resident of Nonia-Karbal village.

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, Kamal Nath, in a social media post said: “I salute the martyrdom of Vicky Pahade, a resident of Nonia-Karbal, Chhindwara district, Madhya Pradesh, and pay my tribute to the immortal martyr.”

Cpl Pahade had visited his family last month to attend his sister's wedding and had joined the unit on April 18, local residents told IANS.

Cpl Pahde (33) had joined the Indian Air Force (IAF) in 2011. He is survived by his five-year-old son, wife, mother and three sisters.

Pahade was killed while four other IAF soldiers were injured when militants ambushed a convoy of IAF in Poonch on May 4.

The IAF said that the Air Warriors fought back by returning fire.

The Indian Air Force's official X handle stated: “The CAS Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari and all personnel of the Air Force salute the braveheart Corporal Vikky Pahade, who made the supreme sacrifice in Poonch Sector, in the service of the nation. Our deepest condolences to the bereaved family. We stand firmly by your side in this hour of grief."

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Indian Air Force #Jammu #Kashmir #Madhya Pradesh #Poonch


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Hardeep Singh Nijjar killing: Of 3 held in Canada, two have no criminal record

2
Sports

Wrestler Bajrang Punia said no to dope sample, suspended; Paris berth at stake

3
Punjab

Pay Rs 1 lakh to online fraud victim: High Court to Punjab SSP

4
Diaspora

Hardeep Singh Nijjar killing: Probing Indian officials too, say Canadian cops

5
Punjab

Congress’s Amethi pick Kishori Lal Sharma has Ludhiana roots, joined Gandhis in 1980s

6
World

Canada a ‘rule-of-law country’, says PM Trudeau after arrest of three Indians in Khalistani activist Hardeep Nijjar killing

7
Haryana

4 get death for raping cousins, murdering two of family in Haryana's Nuh

8
India

Karnataka sex scandal: JD(S) MLA HD Revanna taken into custody by SIT in kidnapping case

9
Punjab

'Rail Roko' protest: 55-year-old woman farmer dies at Shambhu railway station in Punjab's Patiala

10
Patiala

Farmer dies during protest against BJP’s Patiala candidate Preneet Kaur, blame game begins

Don't Miss

View All
Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving
Chandigarh

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi
Diaspora

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina on visit to Lahaul, Manali
Himachal

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina Nehwal on visit to Lahaul, Manali

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India
Chandigarh

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site
Haryana

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site in Hisar district

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need
Himachal

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing
Himachal

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event
Himachal

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event

Top News

Blue-corner notice issued against Prajwal Revanna, says Karnataka Home Minister Parameshwara

Blue-corner notice issued against Prajwal Revanna, says Karnataka Home Minister Parameshwara

Says the Special Investigation Team formed to probe the sex ...

Nijjar killing: Residents of accused Kamalpreet’s native village in Jalandhar say he migrated to Canada on student visa

Nijjar killing: Residents of accused Kamalpreet’s native village in Jalandhar say he migrated to Canada on student visa

Relatives express shock on the news of Kamalpreet's arrest, ...

CISCE to announce Classes 10, 12 results on Monday; know where to check your results

CISCE to announce Classes 10, 12 results on Monday; know where to check your result

Board to discontinue compartment exams

Greater Noida-based businessman's missing son found dead after 4 days

Greater Noida-based businessman's missing son found dead after 4 days

Police say the body of the Class 8 student is found along a ...

Election Commission orders transfer of Andhra Pradesh DGP

Election Commission orders transfer of Andhra Pradesh DGP

The poll authority has asked the state government to submit ...


Cities

View All

Residents, NGOs unite in protest against life-threatening effects of Tung Dhab drain

Residents, NGOs unite in protest against life-threatening effects of Tung Dhab drain

Health employees seek exemption from poll duty

Manch puts development agenda before Amritsar Lok Sabha candidates

In ‘Vote Kar Amritsar’ campaign, residents light lamps at Town Hall

LS candidates take to social media platforms as traditional methods of canvassing take a back seat

Moosewala’s family backs Congress candidate

Sidhu Moosewala’s family backs Congress Bathinda candidate Jeet Mohinder

SC stays High Court order on removing protesters from UT-Mohali road

SC stays High Court order on removing protesters from UT-Mohali road

UT heritage items no antiquity or art treasure under law: ASI

Morning walker falls prey to stray dog at Leisure Valley

PL Varma: Soul of Chandigarh

Tewari renews open debate challenge, Tandon hits back

INDIA VOTES 2024: AAP candidates file nominations

INDIA VOTES 2024: AAP candidates file nominations

Greater Noida-based businessman's missing son found dead after 4 days

Vivo money laundering case: Delhi court grants bail to 3 accused

Chandni Chowk Congress nominee submits papers

Speculation rife Lovely may replace Harsh in East Delhi

Nijjar killing: Residents of accused Kamalpreet’s native village in Jalandhar say he migrated to Canada on student visa

Nijjar killing: Residents of accused Kamalpreet’s native village in Jalandhar say he migrated to Canada on student visa

Once foes, Vikramjit Chaudhary, Sushil Rinku share stage

Blocked sewer inconveniences residents, commuters

Gangster arrested for killing kabaddi player

PCMS doctors go on strike in Kapurthala govt hospitals

INDIA VOTES 2024: All 2,919 polling stations equipped with assured minimum facilities in Ludhiana district

INDIA VOTES 2024: All 2,919 polling stations equipped with assured minimum facilities in Ludhiana district

It’s Congress vs rest in Punjab, says Amrinder Singh Raja Warring

Congress’s Amethi pick Kishori Lal Sharma has Ludhiana roots, joined Gandhis in 1980s

Residents oppose setting up of liquor vend on Jassian Road

Use cow cess to tackle stray cattle menace: Ludhiana residents to MC

'Rail Roko' protest: 55-year-old woman farmer dies at Shambhu railway station in Punjab's Patiala

'Rail Roko' protest: 55-year-old woman farmer dies at Shambhu railway station in Punjab's Patiala

Farmer dies during protest against BJP’s Patiala candidate Preneet Kaur, blame game begins

Fourth National Yogasana Training Programme ends

SAD candidate NK Sharma condoles farmer’s death

INDIA VOTES 2024: Party leaders briefed on nomination procedure