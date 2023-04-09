IAPC chapter to boost palliative care in J&K

PTI

Jammu, April 8

J&K has got its first chapter of the India Association of Palliative Care (IAPC) with specialist Rohit Lahori heading the 10-member team of doctors at this facility to provide specialised medical care for people living with serious illness.

IAPC national president Sushma Bhatnagar, who is also the chief of the National Cancer Institute in Jhajjar, Haryana, and head of the department, palliative care, at AIIMS, New Delhi, nominated the members of the J&K chapter. Palliative care is aimed at optimising the quality of life and mitigating suffering among people with serious.