IAS officer Shah Faesal appointed Deputy Secretary in Ministry of Culture

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 30

The government on Tuesday issued an order appointing IAS officer of AGMUT cadre of the 2010-batch Shah Faesal as Deputy Secretary in the Union Ministry of Culture as part of the central deputation recommended by Union Ministry of home Affairs (MHA).

The Department of Personnel & Training in its order dated August 30, 2022, a copy of which is with The Tribune, said, “Shah Faesal, IAS (AGMUT: 2010), who was recommended for central deputation by the Ministry of Home Affairs has been selected for appointment as Deputy Secretary in the M/O Culture, Delhi under the Central Staffing scheme for a period of four years from the date of taking over charge of the post or until further ordrs, whichever event takes place earlier.”

It further said, “It may be noted that as per Appointments Committee of Cabinet’s (ACC) direction conveyed in DoPT’s circular dated August 17, 2005, an officer should join the post within three weeks from the date of issue of DoPT’s appointment order, failing which the process of debarment from the Central Staffing Scheme shall be initiated.”

The government’s move comes nearly four months after it accepted Faesal’s application for withdrawing his resignation and reinstated him in the service in April. Faesal, a 2010 batch IAS topper of erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir cadre, now AGMUT, had resigned from the services in January 2019 and joined politics, which he later quit in August 2020.