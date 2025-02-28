Idea of INDIA bloc ‘not dead’, need to put up united front against BJP: Omar

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday emphasised that the idea of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) is “not dead” and underlined the need for Opposition unity to counter the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the country.

Abdullah, the vice president of the National Conference (NC), which is also part of the INDIA alliance led by Congress, stressed that the bloc must present a united front to challenge the BJP’s political influence. “By and large we need to put up a united front. You have to realise that this government depends on allies. It has not got a full majority,” Abdullah said while speaking at an event in New Delhi.

Commenting on his February 8 remark about the Opposition “fighting more among yourselves,” which was made following the Delhi election results, Abdullah said, “We (Opposition) sometimes work more against each other, which is not required. INDIA-bloc has to decide what we stand for. The alliance should not be limited to Parliament elections only, but should also extend to discussions about state election strategies as well.”

He expressed hope that political dynamics in the country will change in due time.

Addressing concerns over his frequent visits to Delhi and meetings with the Centre, Abdullah clarified, “As CM, I used to meet Home Ministers in earlier governments at Centre. You have to understand that affairs of J&K cannot be run without the Home Minister.”

On the approach towards Kashmir, Abdullah remarked on the difference between former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and current Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “PM Modi’s approach on Kashmir has increased ‘duree’ (distance) in the hearts of Kashmiris with Delhi. Vajpayeeji didn’t remove Article 370. He talked of ‘Insaniyat, Jamhuriyat, and Kashmiriyat.’ He used to say friends can be changed but not neighbors. There is a difference,” the NC leader stated.

Abdullah also condemned the “divisive” campaign led by BJP leaders at various levels, adding that it affects Kashmiris psychologically, deepening the rift between the region and the rest of the country.