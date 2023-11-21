‘IED’ found in Kishtwar

Our Correspondent

Jammu, November 20

An object, likely to be an improvised explosive device (IED), was found near the Dul Hasti power project in Kishtwar on Monday evening.

As per reports, the suspected explosive was put inside a tiffin box and kept near the 390 megawatt (MW) hydroelectric project. Reports suggested that soon after receiving information about an object, an operation was launched by 26 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and the police.

A dog squad was also brought in to detect the object. A wire and a battery were found inside the tiffin box. No officer from the police or the Army confirmed if it was an improvised explosive device.

However, it was confirmed that heavy police and Army deployment was made in the area where the suspected object was found.

