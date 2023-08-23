IED found in Nagrota

Jammu, August 22
Panic gripped Nagrota in Jammu after the police found an improvised explosive device (IED) that was planted on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway late on Monday evening. Nagrota is also the headquarters of Army’s 16 Corps. Sources in the police said the IED had been planted possibly by some overground worker to target Army vehicles which frequent the highway. Kashmir-bound Amarnath pilgrims also use the same road although their number has trickled for the past sometime.
In an official statement, SSP Chandan Kohli said a suspicious object was spotted in Panjgrain area of Nagrota after which a bomb disposal squad, along with a dog squad, was called.
