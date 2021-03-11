IED found in Pulwama

PTI

Srinagar, August 21

The police on Sunday claimed to have averted a major terror incident by destroying an improvised explosive device (IED) that was found in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The IED, weighing about 10-12 kg, was spotted by security men in Beihgund area of Tral in the south Kashmir district. The Kashmir zone police tweeted that security men had received an intelligence input about the IED.