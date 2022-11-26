IED recovered from minibus in Ramban

Our Correspondent

Jammu, November 25

A major tragedy was averted today when security forces recovered an active IED from a minibus in Ramban district of the Jammu division and later destroyed it in a controlled manner.

The police and the Army had an intelligence input regarding the presence of an IED in the minibus. The bus was stopped near the Chenani-Nashri tunnel by Rashtriya Rifles soldiers and all passengers were taken to safety. The minibus was going towards Batote.

Police, CRPF and Army personnel, with their equipment and a dog squad, held a detailed checking of the bus and found an IED in a plastic bag on the last seat of the vehicle.

Mohita Sharma, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Ramban, said, “The IED was attached to a timer and was active. A major tragedy has been averted with the timely detection of the explosives. All passengers were questioned and their details noted.”

This is not for the first time that an IED has been found in a vehicle. IED explosions in two buses took place in Udhampur in September, injuring two persons. Intelligence agencies have inputs that terrorists based in PoK are trying to revive militancy in the Jammu division.