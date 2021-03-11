IED recovered in Pulwama, tragedy averted, say police

PTI

Srinagar: Security forces seized a 30-kg improvised explosive device (IED) in Pulwama district days before the 75th Independence Day. Weighing nearly 25-30 kg, it was found near Tahab crossing on the Circular road. A major tragedy has been averted, the ADGP tweeted. pti

Army man shoots self

Jammu: An Army man, Yogesh Kumar (rifleman), allegedly shot himself dead using his service rifle inside a camp here, officials said on Wednesday. He was on duty at Kullian camp when he ended his life. He hailed from Himachal Pradesh. A probe has been launched.