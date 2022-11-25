 IEDs, weapons dropped by 'Pak drone' seized in Samba : The Tribune India

IEDs, weapons dropped by 'Pak drone' seized in Samba

Villagers, police team to be rewarded for prompt action

IEDs, weapons dropped by 'Pak drone' seized in Samba

Security men with the seized arms in Samba on Thursday. PTI



Our Correspondent

Jammu, November 24

The police seized improvised explosive devices (IEDs), firearms and ammunition besides Rs 5 lakh in cash, suspected to be dropped by some drone from Pakistan, in Samba district on Thursday morning. The consignment, stuffed in a packet, included two unassembled IEDs, detonators, two pistols, four magazines, 60 rounds, a wrist watch, two batteries and a chemical bottle besides 10 bundles of Indian currency in Rs 500 denomination amounting to Rs 5 lakh.

According to the police, a local resident was passing through the area at around 6 am when he spotted the packet in Badali village near Swankha Morh under the jurisdiction of Vijaypur subdivision in Samba district, close to the international border. He informed the police following which a team of cops, along with a bomb disposal squad, was rushed to the spot. Senior officials also reached there.

Samba SSP Abhishek Mahajan said the consignment had been probably dropped by a drone from across the border in an agricultural field. It suggests that anti-national elements have been trying to sabotage peace in the area but the attempt has been thwarted by the timely information provided by local residents, said the SSP.

The police are now trying to know who was supposed to pick the packet from the field. A thread was also found near the packet, suggesting the consignment had been dropped through a drone.

According to the SSP, residents near the border areas have become aware these days and they inform the police about any suspicious activity. The police team and the local people would be rewarded, he added.

Intelligence agencies have already issued an alert to the security forces in J&K regarding possible spike in drone-droppings as the fog will start engulfing the areas along the international border as well as the Line of Control.

Rs 5 lakh, firearms, ammunition

  • The seized packet comprised two unassembled IEDs, detonators, two pistols, four magazines, 60 rounds, a wrist watch, two batteries and a chemical bottle besides Rs 5 lakh.
  • A thread found near the packet suggests that the consignment was dropped by a drone from Pakistan. Villagers spotted it in the morning and informed the police.

Conspiracy

Anti-national elements are trying to sabotage peace but the attempt has been thwarted by the information provided by local residents. — Abhishek Mahajan, Samba SSP

