If elected, Mehbooba Mufti to build consensus against UAPA: Waheed Ur Rehman Para

PTI

Anantnag, May 22

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, who is contesting the Lok Sabha elections from the Anantnag-Rajouri seat, will rally support for the abolition of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the party’s youth wing president Waheed Ur Rehman Para said.

Para, who served an 18-month jail term following his arrest in a terror conspiracy case in November 2020, condemned the UAPA, claiming it violates basic rights, undermines democratic values by allowing prolonged detention without a trial.

Speaking at a campaign event for his party chief Mehbooba Mufti in south Kashmir, Para highlighted “alarming statistics” associated with the UAPA, citing its alleged misuse and low conviction rates.

He stressed Mufti’s commitment to repealing the law which is perceived as an instrument of governmental overreach. “If elected, Mehbooba will work towards repealing this law, which is seen as a gross abuse of power,” Para, also the candidate from Srinagar, said, emphasising his party’s opposition to oppressive laws like the UAPA which are being used to “stifle dissent and encroach on civil liberties”.

He urged voters to back Mehbooba, aligning with her agenda of “justice, unity, and resilience”.

Underlining the significance of voting in shaping the future, Para called for support to Mehbooba’s cause, positioning the fight against the UAPA as a bid to uphold the rule of law and prevent unjust persecution. He advocated for the law’s abolition as a step towards fostering peace and rebuilding trust in society.

Additionally, Para pledged to champion the release of Kashmiri youths detained under stringent laws like the UAPA and the Public Safety Act (PSA). Drawing from personal experiences, he expressed solidarity with incarcerated youth and vowed to amplify their voices nationally. He assured to prioritise the concerns of affected families, pledging to be their advocate in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

