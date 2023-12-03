IGP Birdi for strengthening intelligence grid in Kashmir

Samaan Lateef

Srinagar, December 2

Kashmir’s Inspector General of Police (IGP) VK Birdi on Saturday directed police officials to bolster the intelligence grid on the ground to thwart the nefarious plans of the hostile elements. During a security review meeting in south Kashmir’s Awantipora, he urged officials to build confidence among stakeholders by fostering synergy and cordial relations. Emphasising the strengthening of the intelligence grid on the ground, he called for heightened legal action against overground workers (OGWs) and strict adherence to the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Army holds security review meeting Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai of the Srinagar-based Chinar Corps chairs a separate security review meeting in Awantipora sub-district.

The security situation and also the coordination of the counter-terror grid were discussed, the Chinar Corps stated on X. Use modern tech, policemen told Stressing the importance and need of modern technology in ushering transparency in the functioning of the police, IGP Birdi asked the officers to adopt modern technology for better and transparent policing which is result-oriented and people-friendly.

Discussing threat perceptions, he stressed the need to establish a robust security grid in Awantipora, the police district. Furthermore, the IGP called for the expeditious resolution of pending cases, especially those related to Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS), with a focus on achieving tangible outcomes. During the meeting, the SSP of Awantipora gave an overview of the steps taken to counter any challenges and threats faced by inimical elements at the ground level, a police spokesman said.

Highlighting the importance of the people’s role in the prevailing scenario, Birdi stressed upon the officers to evolve more effective mechanisms and ensure public safety while dealing with the elements inimical to peace, especially rumour-mongers on social media platforms.

The IGP also paid floral tributes to the martyrs at the police lines in Awantipora for their supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Gen Rajiv Ghai of Srinagar-based Chinar Corps chaired a separate security review meeting in Awantipora. The aim was to review the prevailing security situation and coordination of the counter-terror grid during the winter season, the Chinar Corps said in a post on X. He also complimented the troops for planning and execution of the Arihal operation.

